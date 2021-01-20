Mercedes-Benz India drives in 2021 GLC with Mercedes Me Connect

Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday introduced the updated 2021 GLC SUV priced from ₹57.40 lakh up to ₹63.15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). The car has been introduced with Mercedes Me Connect and a slew of new features.

The 2021 GLC is the latest car in Mercedes' portfolio to be updated with its connected car tech which has made its way in most of the newly launched Mercedes products. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has also received the same connected car tech earlier this month. What's to be noted is that the new GLC is independent of the 15 product launches announced by the carmaker for 2021.

The new SUV brings forward an all-new digital instrument cluster with more detailed informatics. The car also gets a new remote engine start feature allowing the user to cool/heat the cabin remotely. In addition, the car's Parking Package also includes a 360-degree camera for better visibility and safety. The SUV has been made available in two new colour options - Brilliant Blue and High Tech Silver.

The new SUV has been introduced with Mercedes Me Connect (MMC) technology with voice recognition and Alexa Home, Google Home along with Parking location on the navigation system and smartphone app. It also gets front massage seats.

The GLC has been a fairly popular product in the company's Indian portfolio with over 8,400 units sold since its introduction in 2016. Save for the new features, things remain more or less the same for the SUV.

Under the hood, it sources power from a 2.0-litre turbo petrol that puts out 194 bhp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. There is also a 2.0-litre diesel motor with 192 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 9G-Tronic automatic unit, while the oil-burner also benefits from 4MATIC AWD.