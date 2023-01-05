Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet to be launched in India today

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mercedes-Benz India will be launching the E 53 AMG Cabriolet in the country today, January 6, 2023. This is the automaker’s first launch in the new year and joins the ‘53’ family comprising the E 53 AMG performance sedan, GLE 53 AMG performance SUV and the EQS 53 AMG already on sale in India.
The first launch also marks Mercedes-Benz India’s route map for the remainder of the year with several important launches likely to be previewed tomorrow. The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet brings back the open-top bodystyle after a while to automaker's stable in the country. The model shares its underpinnings with the E-Class but gets the AMG treatment with the Panamericana grille with vertical slats, LED headlamps with DRLs, sharply styled bumpers, two-piece LED tail lights, quad exhausts and a soft-top.
The cabin is familiar to the E 53 sedan and gets the large single-piece display with two screens for the infotainment system and the digital console running the latest MBUX UI. The cabin also gets the AMG treatment with the sports seats, flat-bottom AMG steering wheel with the shortcut dials, Burmester sound system, wireless charging, ambient lighting and more.
Power on the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet will come from the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with the 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The combined output stands at 429 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via the 9-speed AMG Speedshift transmission. 0-100 kmph comes up in 4.5 seconds with a top speed of 250 kmph. The convertible is equipped with AMG Ride Control+ suspension that will adapt the ride quality according to the terrain.
Prices for the E 53 AMG Cabriolet are expected to start around Rs. 1.4 crore (ex-showroom) with the model being a Completely Built Unit (CBU).