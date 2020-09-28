Mercedes EQC to launch in India on October 8 as EV enters luxury space

Mercedes-Benz on Monday announced EQC, its first-ever all-electric vehicle, will be officially launched in the Indian market on October 8. This will mark the entry of EVs into the luxury car segment with Mercedes looking at seizing the first movers' advantage with the EQC.

EQC promises to have all the luxuries and panache of a Mercedes but with an electric heart that is positioned between the wheels for a low center of gravity. The 80kWH lithium-ion battery can be from zero to full in around 10 hours while access to a DC charger will sharply bring down that time to just 90 minutes. Mercedes has already confirmed that it will provide a warranty cover of eight years on the battery which has been extensively tested in extreme weather conditions across the globe. The battery itself weighs 652 kilos and boasts of 384 individual cells.

In HT Auto's first drive review of the Mercedes EQC, it was observed that the battery manages to stay close to its claimed range of around 350 kilometres and that is also thanks to regenerative braking which sends power back to the battery. This can be set to multiple levels for varying intensity levels.

Being a Mercedes, EQC would also be about the drive dynamics and comfort, as much as it is about its electric power. Mercedes has equipped the car with a large 12.3-inch dual infotainment screen and creature comforts like ENERGIZING comfort control which can be set to modes such as vitality, refresh etc for customized music and temperature control. The front seats offer massage functionality while the latest generation MBUX system comes in as well.

On the outside, the car has rather reserved but confident looks. The large thick grille in black is flanked by MATRIX LED head lights which will come as standard while the car sits on 20-inch alloys. Towards the rear, the roofline stoops for a coupe-ish appeal while the rear features a three-part light system.

Mercedes has kept the pricing structure closely guarded but one can expect the EQC to be priced north of ₹1 crore.