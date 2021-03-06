Meet Volkswagen's ambitious upcoming electric sedan - Project Trinity

Volkswagen has previewed its upcoming electrically powered sedan - Project Trinity in a new teaser image. It derives its name inspiration from the Latin word “trinitas".

The German auto giant has announced that it will build this car in Wolfsburg starting from 2026. As per VW, Project Trinity will be the start of a new era and will set 'new standards' in terms of charging speed, range, and digitisation. It will also allegedly feature a highly advanced autonomous driver assistance system.

VW says that the Trinity will go into series production starting from 2026. It will already attain Level 2+ autonomous driving and will be technically ready for more advanced Level 4.

It will come based on the company's highly advanced new Project Trinity EV architecture which will also source certain elements from the MEB EV platform, albeit with fresh powertrains and more advanced software. The move will also enable VW to offer further advanced systems in terms of both connectivity as well as driving technology.

Volkswagen CEO Ralf Brandstätter described the Project Trinity as VW's “software dream car". VW boss also said that the Trinity would introduce an entirely new business model for the firm. There would be radically reduced variants on offer and customers will only have a choice of battery size, paint colour and wheel specification.

“We’re going to radically reduce the number of variants," said Brandstätter. “With Trinity, the hardware is largely unified: you select battery capacity, colour and wheels and then order it on smartphone. The functions can be set as you go along: you can add features through your digital system."

More details on VW's ambitious electric project will be revealed in the future.