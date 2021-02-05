Maserati Ghibli 2021 launched at 1.15 cr, gets 2.0 l hybrid engine

Maserati on Friday officially launched Ghibli 2021 in India at ₹1.15 crore (ex showroom). The luxury sports sedan gets a whole lot of updates on the outside, in the cabin and apart from its 3.0-litre V6 and V8 petrol engines, now also comes with an all-new 4-cylinder 2.0-litre engine with a 48V hybrid system.

Full price list of Maserati Ghibli 2021.

The Ghibli hybrid claims to be slightly quicker than its diesel counterpart and can touch 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds with a top speed of 255 kmph. The exhausts have been optimized and include specially-designed resonators to ensure the thunderous sound isn't compromised. Regenerative braking ensures energy is re-harvested.

Nerissimo Package and the Nerissimo Carbon Package on the Ghibli 2021 are designed to further the exterior profile of the car.

There is 330 hp of power for the taking and 450 Nm of peak torque.

On the outside, Ghibli 2021 has a grille which houses the iconic Maserati Trident while the head lights and tail lights are LED. When it comes to the head lights in particular, there are 15 LEDs which operate at full beam and the car maker claims this helps with a 200% greater field of vision when compared to conventional head lights.

Ghibli 2021 has a rigid and secure steel cell using an array of steel and aluminium alloys. The focus is on keeping it lightweight.

On the inside, the 8.4-inch screen is now replaced by a larger 10.1 inch with a 16:10 ratio. It is near frame-less for a more premium look and gets a high-res display. The seven-inch TFT instrument cluster also gets a slight update in the form of a larger rev counter and speedometer. The unit is compatible with Maserati Connect program which helps owners keep a check on the vehicle status and monitor its safety. This can be accessed by either a smartwatch or smartphone or from virtual personal assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assist.

Maserati Ghibli 2021 seeks to have a sporty look while also appearing luxurious from within.

Indian customers of Ghibli 2021 will have the option to configure both the exterior as well as the interior of the vehicle using the virtual Maserati configurator.