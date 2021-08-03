Maruti Suzuki WagonR Xtra Edition all set to hit market: Sources

Maruti Suzuki WagonR has been a solid performer in the company's sales chart and in the overall passenger vehicles' sales chart in the Indian auto industry for several years. HT Auto has now learnt that Maruti is all set to offer WagonR Xtra Edition with a number of key exterior and cabin highlights, apart from convenience options for occupants as well. These updates on the WagonR Xtra Edition could further bolster the popularity of the vehicle in a market that is showing an increased preference for personal mobility in Covid-19 times.

HT Auto has learnt from sources that Maruti Suzuki WagonR Xtra Edition will get updates to its exterior look courtesy fog lamp garnish, upper grille garnish in chrome, back door garnish in chrome as well as number plate garnish. It will also get front and rear bumper protector, side skirt, wheel arc cladding and body-side moulding in black colour.

There is much to look forward to as the cabin of the WagonR Xtra will get an interior styling kit in order to appeal to a younger audience. For convenience, Maruti is also packing in a digital air inflator, trunk organizer and a car charger extender.

It has been learnt that the entire kit will be made available in the V variant of WagonR and in the 1.0-litre as well as in the 1.2-litre engine options. To be made available at the dealer end, the price of the entire kit could be in the region of around ₹23,000.

WagonR has been in the Indian car market for more than two decades and around 25 lakh units of the vehicle have been sold here. A large part of its continuing success has been because of its reliable drive performance as well as constant updates to its styling, cabin, engine and safety highlights. The fact that Maruti vehicles tend to enjoy a robust resale value and the company's solid sales and post-sales network also helps the case of the car. Interestingly, the CNG variant of the WagonR has also gained a lot of acceptance and over three lakh such units have been sold in the country.