Maruti Suzuki launched new Thunder Edition of Jimny at ₹10.74 lakh (ex-showroom)
It comes undercutting Jimny Zeta MT variant by ₹2 lakh
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition is available for a limited time only
This special edition Jimny gets some visual upgrades over standard SUV despite price cut
It gets mountain graphics at side profiles, door cladding, window rain shields, front skid plate garnish, front fender garnish, and wing mirror cap garnish
Mechanically, Thunder Edition Jimny remains same as the standard model
Powering the JImny Thunder Edition is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV gets 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic gearbox options
The SUV was launched in India in five-door guise earlier this year after debut at Auto Expo 2023 and it is sold through Nexa network