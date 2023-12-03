Maruti Suzuki Jimny becomes becomes affordable for a limited time

Published Dec 03, 2023

Maruti Suzuki launched new Thunder Edition of Jimny at 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom)

It comes undercutting Jimny Zeta MT variant by 2 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition is available for a limited time only

This special edition Jimny gets some visual upgrades over standard SUV despite price cut

It gets mountain graphics at side profiles, door cladding, window rain shields, front skid plate garnish, front fender garnish, and wing mirror cap garnish

Mechanically, Thunder Edition Jimny remains same as the standard model

Powering the JImny Thunder Edition is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV gets 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic gearbox options

The SUV was launched in India in five-door guise earlier this year after debut at Auto Expo 2023 and it is sold through Nexa network
