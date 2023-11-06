Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift spotted testing in India. What it reveals

Maruti Suzuki is planning its next big launch - the facelift version of the Swift hatchback - some time next year. Ahead of its launch, the carmaker has been spotted testing the new Swift, one of the best-selling models from the Maruti stable, on Indian roads. Video of the Swift facelift surfaced online recently, showing some of the key characteristics of the India-spec version. Suzuki Motor recently took the covers off the new Swift at the Japan Auto Show. However, the Swift to be launched in India could be slightly different in terms of specifications and features.

A video shared on YouTube shows two test mules of the new Swift, wrapped in camouflage, being tested together at one of the highways in Haryana. The only thing visible from the outside is the grille pattern, headlights, taillights and the alloy wheels. Parts of its interior have also been revealed in the spy shots. The Swift facelift, as showcased in Japan, will have several updates in terms of looks, features and powertrain in its new avatar.

The new Swift will get a new grille, which appears to be similar to the ones used on Fronx SUV. It will be gloss black in treatment and smaller in size compared to the current generation model. The LED headlight and DRL units are also visible through the camouflage. The Swift facelift will come with a new set of LED headlights and bumpers at the front. The overall structure of the Swift remains largely similar. At the sides, the test mules were seen wearing blacked-out alloy wheels. The production-version is expected to get new diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, the taillights have also been updated.

Suzuki has already confirmed that the new Swift will be based on an evolved version of the current Heartect platform. In terms of dimensions, the Swift facelift will be bigger in size. It will stand 3,860 mm in length, an increase of about 15 mm. The width has been reduced by 30 mm to 1,695 mm and the height has gone down by 40 mm to 1,500 mm. The only aspect that remains unchanged is the size of the wheelbase which stands at 2,540 mm.

The interior of the new Swift will also be heavily updated with all the latest features Maruti offers in its new generatio models. This will include a freestanding 9-inch infotainment screen, which has also been spotted through the windows in the spy shots. Among other features, the Swift facelift is expected to offer new digital driver display, electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, wireless charging as well as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Under the hood, Maruti Swift facelift is expected to offer a 1.2-litre petrol engine, mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of generating up to 88.76 bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The new Swift may also get hybrid technology to enhance its fuel efficiency further.Suzuki has confirmed the new Swift will also get level-2 ADAS technology. It remains to be seen if Swift will become the first hatchback in India to come with ADAS.

