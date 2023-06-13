Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Safety features explained

Maruti Suzuki Jimny has become one of the major headline makers in the Indian market in 2023. Since the car was showcased in three-door guise at the Auto Expo 2020, the Jimny made numerous headlines and was one of the most awaited cars in the country. At the Auto Expo 2023 in February this year, Maruti Suzuki showcased the five-door variant of the SUV, which finally entered the market a few weeks back at a price range of ₹12.74 lakh and ₹15.05 lakh (ex-showroom) .

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes as the new flagship product of the automaker and is sold through the brand's premium Nexa retail network. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available in six different trim options: Zeta MT, Alpha MT, Alpha Dual Tone MT, Zeta AT, Alpha AT, and Alpha Dual Tone AT.

Pitted against the rivals like Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available with Suzuki's famous AllGrip Pro 4x4 technology that enables the new Jimny to tackle off-roading challenges without any hassle.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny also comes with a host of safety features, making it an attractive car. Here are the safety features of the SUV explained.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Safety rating

The five-door Jimny is yet to be tested by any agency. However, the three-door variant of the SUV that is available in various global markets was tested by the Euro NCAP, ANCAP and JNCAP. The 2018 Suzuki Jimny scored a three-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash test. It scored 83 per cent for adult safety and 84 per cent for child safety due to the lack of advanced safety features like autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and blind spot monitoring.

Also, the Jimny was criticised for having poor pedestrian protection and a weak body frame. It scored a three-star rating in the ANCAP crash test and four-star in the JNCAP crash test. However, the made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Jimny is yet to be tested for safety rating.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Safety features

The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes equipped with six airbags. The dual front airbags and side and curtain airbags come as a standard safety feature for the SUV.

Other standard safety features onboard the Maruti Suzuki Jimny include ABS with EBD, ESP with hill hold control, hill descent control, brake assist function, side-impact door beams, seatbelt pre-tensioner and force limiter for the front occupants, three-point emergency locking retractor seatbelts, engine immobilizer, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, rearview camera etc.

Also, the SUV comes with a brake limited slip differential and Suzuki AllGrip Pro 4x4 technology as well, enhancing its manoeuvrability and off-roading capability, ensuring better safety.

