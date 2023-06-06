Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Price expectations

 Maruti Suzuki is geared up for its biggest launch of this year

 The five-door off-road 4WD lifestyle SUV Jimny is set to launch in June

It will be offered in two variants - Zeta and Alpha 

The SUV has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings

It gets a boot space of up to 332 litres with rear seats folded

 It will get a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated K15B Series petrol engine

Transmission duties will be done by either a five-speed MT or a four-speed AMT unit

 Expect the starting price to be around 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Jimny SUV price could top out around 15 lakh (ex-showroom)
