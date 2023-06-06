Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Price expectations

Maruti Suzuki is geared up for its biggest launch of this year
The five-door off-road 4WD lifestyle SUV Jimny is set to launch in June
It will be offered in two variants - Zeta and Alpha
The SUV has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings
It gets a boot space of up to 332 litres with rear seats folded
It will get a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated K15B Series petrol engine
Transmission duties will be done by either a five-speed MT or a four-speed AMT unit
Expect the starting price to be around ₹10.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Jimny SUV price could top out around ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom)