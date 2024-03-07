Maruti Suzuki Jimny available with up to 1.50 lakh discounts

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV was launched in India in 2023 with a lot of hype. However, the five-door off-roader couldn't fetch the desired sales numbers yet despite promising a lot. Sold through the Nexa premium retail network of Maruti Suzuki, the SUV is now available with heavy discounts, ranging up to ₹1.50 lakh. The MY2023 models are fetching the heaviest discounts over the MY2024 models in an attempt to clear the inventory.

The MY2024 models of the Jimny are fetching cash discounts of ₹50,000, while there is also a corporate discount of ₹3,000, subject to eligibility. However, these offers may vary depending on the variant, location, availability of stock etc. Available in two variant options, Zeta and Alpha, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV comes priced from ₹12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides selling it in India, Maruti Suzuki exports the made-in-India SUV to markets like South Africa and Indonesia as well.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes loaded with a host of features and draws power from a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine is available with transmission choices of a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-speed torque converter unit. The engine is capable of churning out 103 bhp peak power and 134 Nm of peak torque. Also, the SUV gets Suzuki's AllGrip Pro 4x4 system, which channels the power to all four wheels.

The SUV competes with rivals like Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV segment. The Mahindra Thar is currently available in a three-door guise and a five-door variant of the homegrown SUV is already in the pipeline. Since the launch of the Jimny, Maruti Suzuki faced criticism over the SUV's pricing strategy, which remains a major hurdle in boosting the model's sales numbers. In an attempt to boost its retail figures, the automaker even launched a Thunder Edition, which came as affordable as ₹10.74 lakh (ex-showroom). However, despite these efforts, Jimny is yet to fetch the desired sales results for the OEM.

