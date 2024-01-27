HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Modified Open Top Maruti Jimny Replaces The Gypsy For Forest Safari In Rajasthan

Modified open-top Maruti Jimny replaces the Gypsy for forest safari in Rajasthan

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jan 2024, 12:48 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • A modified Maruti Suzuki Jimny with an open top was spotted as a replacement for the legendary Gypsy somewhere in Rajasthan.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Safari Open Top
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets extensive modifications to fit the new role of a saferi vehicle somewhere in Rajasthan (Harvijay Singh Bahia)
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Safari Open Top
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets extensive modifications to fit the new role of a saferi vehicle somewhere in Rajasthan

The Maruti Gypsy has been an integral part of the forest sanctuaries and national parks across the country. Odds are you’ve been in one for an early morning safari as it navigated through the rough terrain. With the Gypsy replaced by the new generation Maruti Suzuki Jimny recently in India, it now seems the more modern off-roader is all set to make its way into the jungle as well. More recently, a modified Jimny with an open top was spotted as a replacement for the legendary Gypsy somewhere in Rajasthan.

The images recently surfaced online revealing the open-top Jimny that has seen extensive changes to suit the new role. The complete roof has been removed from the five-door off-roader with the C-pillar getting an anti-roll bar for better structural rigidity. There’s also a safety rail around the SUV for added protection along with wood bracing on the window sills. The guard rail also doubles up as a step-up to access the last row.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Safari Open Top
The open-top Jimny is based on the entry-level variant and gets a safety railing around the SUV. The windshield though does not come down (Harvijay Singh Bahia)
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Safari Open Top
The open-top Jimny is based on the entry-level variant and gets a safety railing around the SUV. The windshield though does not come down (Harvijay Singh Bahia)

The images were shared by rally enthusiast Harvijay Singh Bahia, who further revealed that the windshield does not drop down, as on the older Gypsys, and photographers will have a better view from the custom-fitted and elevated third row of seats. Lastly, the Jimny safari open-top gets a special olive green paint scheme that makes the model stand out even further.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
1462 cc Petrol Both
₹ 12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
2184 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11.25 - 17.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Five-door Thar (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Five-door Thar
2184.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 15 - 16 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
2184.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

It’s unclear if the powertrain has seen any changes. That said, the stock Maruti Suzuki Jimny is equipped with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter. The model gets 4x4 as standard sending power to the rear wheels.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Safari Open Top
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny for safaris is likely to use the stock 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox (Harvijay Singh Bahia)
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Safari Open Top
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny for safaris is likely to use the stock 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox (Harvijay Singh Bahia)

Off-roaders are most commonly used for safaris or jungle excursions. From the Force Gurkha, Mahindra Thar, and Mahindra Bolero, to the Maruti Gypsy and more, these off-roaders continue to be reliable options for several spaces. However, the modified open-top Jimny could mark the start of something new, which should keep the drive more silent and comfortable as well.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2024, 12:48 PM IST
TAGS: Thar safari Jimny Maruti Suzuki Jimny Maruti Suzuki Jimny modified Maruti Jimny Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Spinny Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.