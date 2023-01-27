Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door base variant spotted ahead of launch in April

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is one of the most awaited launches of the year and we got to check out the top-spec variants at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023. But off-road enthusiasts are looking forward to the no-frills base variant that allows for a host of modifications. With the launch still a few months away, the base variant of the Jimny 5-door was recently spotted completely undisguised. Here’s a look at what it offers.
Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the Jimny will arrive in two variants - Zeta and Alpha - at the time of launch. This is likely the Zeta variant and downgrades are apparent. The alloy wheels have been swapped for 15-inch steel wheels, which are wrapped in 195/80 R15 tyres. The hard case cover for the spare wheel has been swapped for a fabric cover. The Jimny 5-door Zeta variant also skips projector lens headlamps and headlight washers for regular halogen headlamps. The LED DRLs and fog lights have also been given a miss.
That said, the Jimny 5-door Zeta variant gets body-coloured door handles, electrically adjustable ORVMs and black cladding around the wheel arches for that rugged look. Inside, the cabin continues to sport the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, while the seats are upholstered in fabric. Other standard features include steering-mounted controls, a MID unit, a manual HVAC unit, and more.
Power will come from the 1.5-litre K-Series petrol motor tuned for 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 134.2 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter. Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro all-wheel drive system will be standard on the off-roader. The new Jimny 5-door is expected to be launched by April this year and the model will be sold via Nexa outlets.