Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S Cng Launched At 12.85 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG launched at 12.85 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the CNG variants of their flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara. The S-CNG version of the Grand Vitara will be available in two variants, Delta and Zeta. The price of the Grand Vitara S-CNG Delta is 12.85 lakh whereas the Zeta variant is priced at 14.84 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 06 Jan 2023, 10:35 AM
Follow us on:
View all Images
The Grand Vitara S-CNG looks identical to the petrol-powered Grand Vitara.

Apart from the Delta and Zeta variants, the Grand Vitara is sold in two more variants, there is Sigma which is the base variant and Alpha which is the top-end variant. The Zeta and Alpha variants are offered with a strong hybrid powertrain as well.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Drive Review

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
1462 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Manual | 21.11 kmpl | 102 bhp
₹10.45 - 19.65 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.35 kmpl
₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

With the launch of the Grand Vitara S-CNG, the CNG offerings from Maruti Suzuki has expanded to 14 models. The Grand Vitara is the only CNG-powered SUV that comes with six airbags. Other features on offer are SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system, Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and in-built Next Gen Suzuki Connect, with 40+ connected features.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki recalls over 9,000 Ciaz, Grand Vitara owing to faulty seatbelts

Powering the Grand Vitara S-CNG is the K-series 1.5-litre, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that is also doing duty on several other Maruti vehicles. It produces 86.63 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 121.5 Nm at 4,200 rpm. These power outputs are while running on CNG. Maruti Suzuki is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 26.6 km/kg.

A look at the all-black interiors with Champagne Gold accents on the strong hybrid model of the Grand Vitara.

On petrol, the power output is increased to 99 bhp at 6,000 rpm and the peak torque output goes up to 136 Nm at 4,400 rpm. The S-CNG variants will only be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki also offers a strong-hybrid powertrain with the Grand Vitara. It produces 114 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 122 Nm at 4,400-4,800 rpm. It comes mated to only an e-CVT automatic transmission. The Grand Vitara is the only SUV in the segment that is also offered with an all-wheel drive system. However, it is available only with the K-Series engine with a manual gearbox.

First Published Date: 06 Jan 2023, 10:35 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Grand Vitara CNG
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS