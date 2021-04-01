Maruti Suzuki sells 1,457,861 cars in last financial year

Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker in India, has sold a total of 1,457,861 units in the financial year 2020-2021, which is 6.7% lower as compared to FY2019-20. The number includes domestic sales of 1,323,396 units, sales to other OEMs of 38,326 units, and exports of 96,139 units as well.

The automaker has recorded a 7.8% decline in the domestic market in the last fiscal with 1,323,396 units retailed, as compared to 1,436,124 units sold in FTY2020. In the last financial year, Maruti Suzuki shipped 96,139 units to foreign markets, down 5.9% from 102,171 units exported in FY2020.

The automaker's sales to other OEM have increased to 38,326 units in FY2021, up 53.3% from 25,002 units sold in FY2020. The automaker sells its models like Baleno and Vitara Brezza to Toyota Kirloskar Motor, as part of the global partnership between Suzuki and Toyota. TKM sells the Baleno and Vitara Brezza's rebadged versions as Glanza and Urban Cruiser respectively.

Despite the gradual recovery in sales since the last festive season, the overall sales have remained low for the Indian auto industry, due to the lockdown, overall Covid-19 crisis, and economic meltdown as well.

However, as the preference towards personal mobility has increased in the aftermath of the Covid lockdown, the automaker has witnessed gradual recovery. Especially the small cars have witnessed a surge in demand as they are practical and more affordable compared to bigger cars. With Maruti Suzuki having a wide range of models in the small car segment, the automaker has benefitted from the trend.

In the last financial year, SUVs and MPVs have sold a total of 229,101 units, down 2.6% from 235,298 units sold in FY2020. The mini and compact segment has recorded 945,806 units in the last financial year, down 8.7% from 1,035,386 units registered in FY2020.