Maruti Suzuki exports most cars from India, clocks 2.5 million units

Maruti Suzuki has emerged as the top exporter of Made-in-India cars to countries abroad in the financial year 2022-23. India's largest carmaker has retained the title of the top car exporter in the country for the second straight year. Maruti has despatched 2.26 lakh units between April last year and February this year, and is ahead by 83,991 units against its key rival Hyundai Motor so far. With export data for March yet to come, Maruti Suzuki is all set to end the financial year on top. The carmaker has also achieved a landmark by clocking more than 25 lakh units since it started exporting cars globally 36 years ago.

Maruti Suzuki exports 17 of its models, including the new Grand Vitara SUV, to nearly 100 countries across the world. Maruti Suzuki started to export Grand Vitara SUV from January this year. The carmaker aims to export the Grand Vitara to over 60 countries worldwide across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and ASEAN regions.

Last year, Maruti Suzuki registered its highest-ever exports with 2.6 lakh vehicles shipped overseas. The carmaker aims to strengthen its position further in passenger vehicle exports. In comparison, Maruti's major competition Hyundai had exported 1.48 lakh units during the same period. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The landmark export of 2.5 million vehicles stands as a testimony to India’s manufacturing prowess. This feat demonstrates Maruti Suzuki’s resolute commitment to the Government of India’s flagship Make-in-India initiative, and furthering Government’s efforts to enhance vehicle exports."

Maruti Suzuki began exporting cars globally from 1986 with few models despatched to neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bangladesh. The first big export consignment for the carmaker came a year later when it despatched 500 cars to Hungary. Takeuchi said, “Maruti Suzuki started exports way back in FY 1986-87. Since then, our vehicles have earned acceptance and appreciation of global customers for their high quality, superior technology, reliability, performance, and affordability. Today, Maruti Suzuki stands strong as the number one exporter of passenger vehicles from India."

Maruti's exports are set to grow further with at least two new models confirmed to join its lineup soon. Jimny and Fronx are both global models as much as they are intended for India. Both offerings are expected to arrive in the next few months with the Fronx set to be launched next month followed by Jimny this summer.

