Maruti Suzuki Brezza updated with more features, now gets updated MID and HUD

Maruti Suzuki has updated Brezza with new connectivity features. The SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system is now updated with wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay. There is also turn-by-turn navigation for the heads-up display and the multi-information display. The manufacturer says that the new features will be conveniently installed as Over-The-Air (OTA) updates through smartphone updates, or can be downloaded from the website.