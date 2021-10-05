Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Cars > Mahindra XUV700 receives two new variants: Know when can you book it
Mahindra XUV700 comes with a completely new brand logo.

Mahindra XUV700 receives two new variants: Know when can you book it

1 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2021, 05:07 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Mahindra XUV700 A7 comes available in both manual and automatic gearbox options.

Mahindra on Tuesday has announced the introduction of two new variants of the XUV700 SUV that was launched a few weeks back. The new variants come in form of A7 trim options with a manual gearbox and automatic transmission clubbed with AWD.

Mahindra claimed in a statement that it has received a positive response for the new variants immediately after introduction.

Similar Cars

Mahindra Xuv300

1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.02 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Scorpio

2179 cc|Diesel|Manual
₹ 12.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bookings for the new variants will be open from October 7, 10 am onwards.

  • First Published Date : 05 Oct 2021, 05:07 PM IST