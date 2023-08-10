Mahindra XUV300 gets two new entry-level variants

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday announced the addition of two new entry-level variants to the XUV300 range. With the introduction of the W2 variant in petrol, priced at ₹7.99 lakh, the starting price of the range has become more affordable. Another variant added into the Petrol TurboSportTM series - W4 - is price at ₹9.29 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).
With the introduction of the W4, the sporty, high-performance 1.2 L mStallion TGDi petrol engine is now available in a more affordable variant. Previously, this powertrain was exclusive to variants from W6 onwards. The powertrain offers a 0-60 km/h acceleration in just five seconds, thanks to 230 Nm of peak torque and 96 kW of power.