Mahindra XUV300 gets two new entry-level variants

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday announced the addition of two new entry-level variants to the XUV300 range. With the introduction of the W2 variant in petrol, priced at 7.99 lakh, the starting price of the range has become more affordable. Another variant added into the Petrol TurboSportTM series - W4 - is price at 9.29 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

Updated on: 10 Aug 2023, 13:41 PM
Mahindra XUV300

With the introduction of the W4, the sporty, high-performance 1.2 L mStallion TGDi petrol engine is now available in a more affordable variant. Previously, this powertrain was exclusive to variants from W6 onwards. The powertrain offers a 0-60 km/h acceleration in just five seconds, thanks to 230 Nm of peak torque and 96 kW of power.

