Mahindra XUV300 gets two new entry-level variants

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday announced the addition of two new entry-level variants to the XUV300 range. With the introduction of the W2 variant in petrol, priced at ₹7.99 lakh, the starting price of the range has become more affordable. Another variant added into the Petrol TurboSportTM series - W4 - is price at ₹9.29 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).