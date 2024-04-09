Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings open at dealerships ahead of launch

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is all set for debut on April 29, 2024, and the model will effectively replace the XUV300, as a more comprehensively updated version. If you are interested in bringing the XUV 3XO home, select Mahindra dealerships have unofficially begun accepting bookings for the subcompact SUV. HT Auto understands that dealers are accepting bookings for a token amount of ₹21,000.

Mahindra dealers are also offering customers the option to change their existing book for a new XUV 3XO. Meanwhile, customers can avail heavy discounts on the outgoing XUV300 of up to ₹1.59 lakh. The discounts are applicable on select variants but extend to both petrol and diesel derivatives.

That said, the upcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO promises to bring a major overhaul to the Tata Nexon rival. The promotional teaser revealed a new design language borrowed from the brand’s upcoming EV SUV range, featuring a sharply-styled grille, new inverted C-shaped LED DRLs, double-barrel projector headlamps, and a revised bumper.

The feature list will also get extensive updates and the Mahindra XUV 3XO promises to be loaded. Expect to see a digital instrument console, a large infotainment system, a 360-degree view camera, seven airbags, a premium sound system, a panoramic sunroof and even Level 2 ADAS.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO will enter a highly contested space and expect it to operate in the upper end of this segment. This includes the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Citroen C3 Aircross and more.

