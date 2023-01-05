Mahindra Thar 2WD fully leaked ahead of launch: Check features, specs

Mahindra Thar 2WD SUV is all set to be launched in India soon. The carmaker has updated its official brochure with details of the new variant of the Thar off-road SUV ahead of its official launch. Mahindra Thar 2WD version is going to be a more affordable option for those looking to drive home this iconic off-roader. Mahindra will not offer 4X4 capabilities with this variant. Instead, it will be a rear-wheel drive powered by a petrol and a diesel engine.

The new variant of the Mahindra Thar SUV will be offered in hard top versions. It will come with safety features like Electronic Brake Locking Differential, ESP with Roll-over Mitigation and Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control as exclusive to the rear-wheel drive variants. The wheel size will have the option to pick the 16-inch steel all or the 18-inch alloys.

The new Thar rear-wheel drive SUV will be available in two variants - the AX Opt and LX. The SUV will be powered by the 1.5-litre D117 CRDe diesel engine. It is capable of generating 117 hp of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to six-speed manual gearbox only. The petrol variants will come with a 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDi unit. It is capable of generating 150 hp of power and similar torque as the diesel variants. The petrol unit will come mated to either six-speed manual or a six-speed AT gearboxes.

The new Thar SUVs will be offered in three new colours. These include Everest White, Blazing Bronze and Aquamarine. These colours are offered besides the other three options which are Red Rage, Napoli Black and Galaxy Grey.

Aesthetically, the Thar rear-wheel drive does not have much of a difference with the Thar 4WD models. The only noticeable change on the outside is the missing 4X4 badging. Things remain the same on the inside as well, minus the separate gearbox to tackle off-road sections.

Mahindra and Mahindra has not revealed the launch timeline of the Thar RWD variants. However, it may happen in coming days. The price of the Mahindra Thar 2WD is expected to be at least ₹one lakh less than the existing Thar variants due to tax advantages.

