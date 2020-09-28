Mahindra Thar 2020 bookings to start from October 2

Mahindra is all-set to reveal the pricing of the new-gen Thar on October 2. The official bookings of the Thar will commence only from the day of its launch.

The new-gen Thar is easily one of the highly anticipated vehicles in the Indian market. The SUV was earlier scheduled for early-2020 debut but the pandemic threw a wrench in its launch plans.

The company has also begun an online auction for the very first unit of the Thar, with proceedings going for a charitable cause. The announcement was recently made by Mahindra in a press statement. Other customers will be able to configure and book the Thar officially from October 2. Some dealer sources suggest that the new Thar will be delivered to the customers starting from late-October.

With the generation change the Thar has evolved into a completely new car. It has grown into a more 'road-friendly' SUV and Mahindra is aiming to attract a larger set of audience with its new proposition.

The SUV will arrive in two trims - Thar AX and Thar LX. While the former, according to Mahindra, has been aimed at hardcore off-road enthusiasts, the latter is going to be slightly more expensive and will cater to customers seeking a more comfort oriented experience from the Thar.

One of the main highlights of the new Thar will be the choices of its powertrains -a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol delivering 152 hp and a 2.2-litre diesel delivering 132 hp. The transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox units. Being an adventure oriented SUV, it will also get a 4x4 system as standard along with a manual-shift transfer case.

Expect the new Thar start somewhere from ₹11 lakh and stretch up to around ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go on sale in India on October 2, which also happens to be Mahindra’s 75th Founders’ Day.