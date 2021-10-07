Mahindra opens bookings for XUV700 SUV. Details here

Mahindra has opened bookings for the XUV700 SUV today ahead of its launch in the Indian car market in the upcoming festive period. The company recently revealed the full price list of the SUV with prices of top-end variants included. Mahindra also announced addition of two new two top-end Luxury AX7 diesel variants on Tuesday.

(Update: Mahindra XUV700 receives 25,000 bookings in 57 minutes)

Notably, the pricing announced for the XUV700 variants will be applicable to the first 25,000 reservations. Another thing to note is that deliveries of petrol variants will precede those of diesel variants. Below is the full price list of Mahindra XUV700.

Mahindra XUV700 MX Series Fuel Type 5-seater MT MX Petrol ₹ 11.99 lakh (ex showroom) Diesel ₹ 12.49 lakh (ex showroom) Mahindra XUV700 AX Series (ex-showroom prices) Fuel Type MT AT AX3 (Five seater) Petrol ₹ 13.99 lakh ₹ 15.59 lakh Diesel ₹ 14.59 lakh ** ₹ 16.19 lakh AX5 (Five seater) Petrol ₹ 14.99 lakh ** ₹ 16.59 lakh Diesel ₹ 15.59 lakh ** ₹ 17.19 lakh ** AX7 (Seven seater) Petrol ₹ 17.59 lakh ₹ 19.19 lakh Diesel ₹ 18.19 lakh ₹ 19.79 lakh AX7 Luxury (Seven seater) Diesel ₹ 19.99 lakh AX7 Luxury (Seven seater) +AWD Diesel ₹ 22 .89 Lakh ** Available with seven-seat layout at ₹ 60,000 extra

These two optional packs on AX7 trim of the SUV are the Luxury pack with an additional cost of Rs1.8 lakh while the AWD on the AX7 diesel automatic will cost an additional ₹1.3 lakh. Over the standard AX7 features, the Luxury pack includes features such as Immersive 3D Sound by Sony, electrically deployed Smart Door Handles, 360-degree Surround View, Blind View Monitoring, Electronic Park Brake, Driver Knee Airbag, Passive Keyless Entry, Continuous Digital Video Recording and Wireless Charging.

Mahindra XUV700 is being offered in four broad variants - MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7. The SUV has been made available in both petrol and diesel engine options, with five- and seven-seat layouts as well as with manual as well as automatic transmission choices.

The test drives for XUV700 for prospective customers were commenced from in the first phase from October 2 in various cities. The second phase of test drives will start from today, October 7.

The test drives began in cities like Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Lucknow, Coimbatore, and Vadodara in the first phase. In the second phase, test drives will start in Jaipur, Surat, Patna, Cochin, Cuttack, Kanpur, Calicut, and Nashik.

The SUV will be available for test drives in other cities across the country phase by phase, starting from October 10.