Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition launched in India, priced at 11.50 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra has introduced the new Bolero Neo Limited Edition in the country and the new offering is priced at ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new limited edition Bolero Neo is based on the top-spec N10 variant and gets cosmetic and feature highlights to set it apart from the standard version. The new limited edition Bolero Neo is about ₹29,000 more expensive than the N10 variant and ₹78,000 cheaper than the range-topping N10 (O).

The new Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition brings visual upgrades like the roof ski-racks, new fog lights, headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and a spare wheel cover finished in the Deep Silver colour scheme. The cabin also gets upgrades in the form of dual-tone leatherette seats. There’s also height adjustability for the driver’s seat and lumbar support for the driver and front passenger. The centre console gets silver inserts, while there are armrests for the first and second row passengers.

The Bolero Neo Limited Edition gets new leatherette seats, silver inserts on the centre console and armrests for the first and second row

On the feature front, the Bolero Neo limited edition packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The unit does not get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto though. It does come with a reverse parking camera, cruise control, Mahindra Bluesense connectivity app, and steering mounted audio controls. There’s also an under-seat storage tray below the driver’s seat as a clever storage space option. The sub 4-metre SUV remains a seven-seater with side-facing jump seats at the back.

There are no mechanical changes to the SUV and the model continues to draw power from the familiar 1.5-litre mHawk 100 diesel engine tuned for 100 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The limited edition misses out on the Mechanical Locking Differential (MLD) which is specific to the N10 (O) variant. , which makes the model more than capable of tackling rough roads.

