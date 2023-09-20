Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mahindra Bolero Neo+ ambulance launched, promises rapid emergency response

Mahindra and Mahindra on Wednesday launched a Type B ambulance based on the Bolero Neo SUV, called the Bolero Neo+ Ambulance. It is priced at 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) while the pricing for the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is 12.31 lakh. The ambulance complies with the AIS:125 (Part 1) norms that govern the Type B ambulance segment in the country.

20 Sep 2023
The Mahindra Bolero Neo+ ambulance complies with the AIS:125 (Part 1) norms that govern the Type B ambulance segment in the country.

With the new Bolero Neo-based ambulance, the OEM aims to cater to the diverse needs of the growing patient transportation sector in big cities, towns and upcountry locations. The ambulance has been built on a longer version of the Bolero Neo platform and its Gen-3 chassis, offering more strength and space while power is sourced from a 2.2-litre mHawk engine, for smooth transportation and rapid emergency response across different terrains.

