Mahindra Bolero Neo+ ambulance launched, promises rapid emergency response

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mahindra and Mahindra on Wednesday launched a Type B ambulance based on the Bolero Neo SUV, called the Bolero Neo+ Ambulance. It is priced at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) while the pricing for the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is ₹12.31 lakh. The ambulance complies with the AIS:125 (Part 1) norms that govern the Type B ambulance segment in the country.
With the new Bolero Neo-based ambulance, the OEM aims to cater to the diverse needs of the growing patient transportation sector in big cities, towns and upcountry locations. The ambulance has been built on a longer version of the Bolero Neo platform and its Gen-3 chassis, offering more strength and space while power is sourced from a 2.2-litre mHawk engine, for smooth transportation and rapid emergency response across different terrains.