Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Bolero Luxury Camper Coming Soon, Complete With Sleep & Kitchen Solve

Mahindra Bolero luxury camper coming soon, complete with sleep & kitchen solve

Mahindra says the Bolero Gold Camper luxury camper trucks will be offered with a range of facilities, including smart water solutions, toilet and even an optional air-conditioning unit.
By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 04 Mar 2022, 03:23 PM
The Bolero luxury camper could be a viable option for tourists to check out lesser-explored parts of the country without the hassle of looking for an accommodation.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. on Friday announced it has signed a collaboration agreement with Campervan Factory, a research-based, IIT Madras-incubated caravan manufacturing company – to launch budget-friendly luxury campers in India. To be based on double-cab Bolero Camper Gold platform, these campers will eventually cater to the self-drive tourism sector which has gained some attention and traction in Covid times.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo
1493 cc|Diesel|Manual
₹ 8.48 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Bolero
1493 cc|Diesel|Manual
₹ 8.53 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric|Automatic
₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc|Diesel|Manual
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Mahindra also underlines that this is the first time any Indian automotive OEM is diving into the caravan segment.

In a press statement, Mahindra informed that the Bolero Gold Camper luxury camper trucks will be offered with a range of facilities, including smart water solutions, beautifully designed fittings and comfortable interiors to cater to all travellers. Each camper truck will offer sleeping facility for four, sitting and dining facility for four, a restroom fitted with a bio-toilet and a shower, a complete kitchen with mini-fridge and microwave, and an optional air-conditioner.

The driver of these vehicles will not require any special license or skill and as such, tour operators would be able to rent out these vehicles. For tourists, such vehicles have the potential of not just providing a private mobile vehicle but one that is safe as well. “Mahindra’s entry into this segment fulfils the requirements of travel enthusiasts for whom the open road is the destination and those who want to enjoy the outdoors in complete freedom," says Harish Lalchandani, VP- Marketing, Mahindra Automotive. “Our alliance with Campervan Factory to produce these high-quality yet rugged camper trucks will be a boon for India’s travel and tourism industry to cater to a new class of adventure seekers and adds a new source and RoI to business operations."

Mahindra further highlights that the campers would allow for less explored or far-flung places to be reached by tourists who would have otherwise steered clear due to lack of staying options.

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2022, 03:18 PM IST
TAGS: Bolero Mahindra Mahindra Bolero Mahindra & Mahindra
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS