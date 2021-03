Jeep India has decided to postpone the launch of its first Made-in-India Wrangler SUV, which was scheduled to be launched today. The carmaker issued a statement that said, “Due to some organisational priorities, the price launch of the locally assembled Jeep Wrangler has been postponed to Wednesday, 11:30 am, 17th March 2021." On Wednesday Jeep will reveal the price of the India-made Wrangler SUV, along with the details about the off-roader which will compete with the Land Rover Defender SUV and Mercedes-Benz G 350d when launched.

Here are five things you can expect about the India-made 2021 Jeep Wrangler SUV.