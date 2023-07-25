Looking to buy a Renault car? You can now call the showroom to your doorstep

Renault India has introduced a unique sales and service initiative wherein it will take a mobile extension of its showroom and service facilities to customers' doorsteps. As part of the ‘Renault Experience Days’ campaign, the European brand is launching two initiatives - ‘Showroom on Wheels’ and ‘Workshop on Wheels’. The nation-wide campaign will cover 625 locations across 26 states and three Union Territories.

An industry-first initiative, the ‘Showroom on Wheels’ will take the showroom experience of buying a car directly to the customers' doorsteps. It will offer them the opportunity to explore and experience the latest vehicles in the brand's line-up at their convenience while onboard sales personnel will guide and assist them. They can even get on-spot test drive, booking and car finance options.

The mobile showroom will feature interactive displays of the brand's car models. It will provide customers with an immersive experience, allowing them to explore latest innovations, safety features, and new-age technology, as well as test drive their choice of models.

The ‘Workshop on Wheels’ initiative is aimed at providing a seamless car ownership experience. It provides maintenance and servicing of Renault vehicles at the customers' doorstep. The mobile workshop will be equipped with latest tools while skilled technicians will be on board to operate them.

This initiative builds on the already existing 530 Renault touchpoints across the nation. “We aim to break barriers and reach out to customers in every corner of the nation, strengthening our connection with the people of India," said Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President - Sales Marketing at Renault India.

Renault currently offers three models in India - Triber, Kiger, and Kwid. The company plans to drive in three new models here by 2025 including two internal combustion models and one electric vehicle. Introduction of three new models will populate its portfolio to six models in next three years.

