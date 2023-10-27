Top five turbocharged petrol cars in India under 15 lakh

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Turbocharged engines are suddenly finding an increasing footprint in mass-market models. It's not a novelty in the Indian car market anymore, where turbocharged motors used to be offered with premium cars. Nowadays, almost all the car manufacturers in the country's mass market segment are offering turbocharged engines across different segments. This trend was started in 2014 by the Ford EcoSport, which was launched with a 1.0-litre turbo Ecoboost engine. Now, other automakers have followed suit.
Downsizing the engines in favour of turbocharged technology has become quite a trend. Over the last few years, the Indian car market has witnessed an influx of turbocharged petrol engine-powered cars. What was started by Ford has been adopted by Kia, Hyundai, Nissan etc. The turbocharged engines are smaller in size but more potent than their non-turbo counterparts. This ensures better performance for the respective cars.
Also Read : Planning to buy a car online? Here are some key tips to follow
Here's a list of the top five cars in India under ₹20 lakh across different segments that come powered by 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines.
Hyundai i20 N Line is a stylish and sporty-looking premium hatchback that comes loaded with a host of features inside its cabin. However, the real attraction of the car is the 1.0-litre turbocharged GDI petrol engine that offers a punchy performance. This engine is available with options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It churns out 118 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 172 Nm maximum torque between 1,500-4,000 rpm. It comes priced between ₹10 lakh and ₹12.47 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Venue N Line comes as the sportier avatar of the popular SUV. Priced between ₹12.08 lakh and ₹13.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai Venue N Line SUV comes powered by the same 1.0-litre GDI turbocharged petrol engine that works under the hood of its premium hatchback sibling i20 N Line. Power and torque output too are the same, while transmission options too remain the same in the SUV.
Renault Kiger comes as a compact SUV based on the Kwid hatchback. This car has played an instrumental role in enhancing the automaker's market share in the Indian SUV space, which has been experiencing a rapidly bulging sales volume buoyed by huge demand from consumers. This comes priced between ₹6.50 lakh and ₹11.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV draws energy from a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is available with options of a five-speed manual gearbox, CVT and an AMT. This engine churns out power between 71 bhp and 98 bhp, while it generates torque output between 96 Nm and 160 Nm.
Kia Sonet has become one of the most popular offerings from the South Korean automaker in India, even challenging its own sibling and Kia's bestseller in the country, the Seltos. Priced between ₹7.79 and ₹13.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kia Sonet compact SUV comes powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged GDI petrol engine, which mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. This engine pumps out 118 bhp peak power and 172 Nm maximum torque, which are the same as the i20 N Line and Venue N Line.
Nissan Magnite is the only product currently on sale in India by this Japanese auto manufacturer. The Magnite comes powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged HRA0 petrol engine. Transmission options for the SUV include a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT. The SUV churns out 99 bhp peak power and 160 Nm maximum torque. This SUV is priced between ₹6 lakh and ₹10.86 lakh (ex-showroom).