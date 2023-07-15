Copyright © HT Media Limited
BMW X5 facelift launched in India, starts at 93.90 lakh

BMW has launched the X5 in the Indian market. It will be produced locally at BMW Group Plant in Chennai. The X5 will be sold in two trims - xLine and M Sport. The luxury SUV will be offered in petrol or diesel engine and there will be xDrive all-wheel drive as standard. BMW X5 starts at 93.90 lakh and goes up to 1.06 crore. Both prices are ex-showroom.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 15 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM
Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India with the new BMW X5.

