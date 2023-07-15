BMW X5 facelift launched in India, starts at 93.90 lakh

Copyright © HT Media Limited
BMW has launched the X5 in the Indian market. It will be produced locally at BMW Group Plant in Chennai. The X5 will be sold in two trims - xLine and M Sport. The luxury SUV will be offered in petrol or diesel engine and there will be xDrive all-wheel drive as standard. BMW X5 starts at ₹93.90 lakh and goes up to ₹1.06 crore. Both prices are ex-showroom.