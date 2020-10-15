Land Rover Defender launches in India today: Live and latest updates

Land Rover Defender will be officially released in India today. This is the first time that Defender is being introduced in India since Land Rover entered the country in 2009. The Defender brand is known for its extremely rugged built and the latest car promises to raise the bar on the 4X4 credentials. The objective at Land Rover was to have the new Defender every bit as capable as it has been on challenging terrain and yet offer a connected and modern drive experience.





Catch all the live and latest updates from the launch of Defender in India here: