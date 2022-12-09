Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato comes to India, available at 4.62 crore

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato rally road supercar has finally come to India just a few days after being unveiled at the Art Basel in Miami. Priced at ₹4.62 crore (ex-showroom), the supercar comes as a limited edition, as only 1,499 units are slated for production. However, it is unknown how many units of the supercar are slated to reach the Indian market. The car was first shown in its concept form in June 2019 as the Sterrato off-road concept.

Visually, the car appears attractive with several sporty and eye-catching styling elements. Thanks to the higher ground clearance, it appears with a completely new stance than the standard Huracan AWD. The supercar sports a reinforced stone-guard equipped front bumper, fitted with LED light bars. The production model, however, loses the roof-mounted LED light bars showcased in the concept. It also gets red accents on the cladding and the brake callipers.

The production model comes sporting several technical upgrades over the concept. The front and rear tracks have been increased by 30 mm and 34 mm, respectively, while the ground clearance too has gone up by 44 mm, allowing more suspension travel. The supercar comes with aluminium front underbody protection, reinforced door sills, and a new roof-mounted air intake that allows the engine to intake cleaner air even when driving over dusty tracks.

It runs on new 19-inch wheels, one size smaller than the standard AWD variant. The wheel is wrapped with custom Bridgestone Dueler AT002 low-profile dual-purpose tyres measuring 235/40-R19 at the front and 285/40-R19 at the rear. These tyres are claimed to come with run-flat technology. It also gets chunky side skirts, roof rails and bolt-on rugged fender flares, while the rear has a revised diffuser with an improved departure angle.

Inside the cockpit, it gets new Alcantara Verde upholstery along with new graphics on the touchscreen infotainment system. Other features include a digital inclinometer with a pitch and roll indicator, a compass, a geographic coordinate indicator, and a steering angle indicator. The Huracan Sterrato gets a connected telemetry system allowing the driver to monitor the car's overall performance and analyse data using a mobile app.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato also gets an updated vehicle dynamic pack or Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics (LDVI), which allows the driver to configure Rally mode for the supercar. It also allows the driver to recalibrate the Strada and Sport modes.

For power source, the car gets the same 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 engine that works in standard Huracan AWD. The engine has been tuned to churn out 610 hp of peak power and 560 Nm of peak torque. Therefore, the Sterrato version of the Huracan generates 30 hp more power and 40 Nm extra torque than the regular Huracan AWD. The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, which channels power to all four wheels via an electronically controlled all-wheel-drive system. The car gets a rear mechanical self-locking differential as well. The Huracan Sterrato can sprint 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds at a top speed of 260 kmph

