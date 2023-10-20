Lamborghini delivers first unit of Huracan Sterrato in India

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Lamborghini has delivered the first units of the Huracan Sterrato supercar in India. The Italian supercar manufacturer had launched the Huracan Sterrato back in December last year at a price of around ₹4.61 crore. Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato has a limited production run of 1,499 units. Out of these only 15 units have been allocated to India and all of them are already sold out. It is the first supercar from the Italian brand which can be taken off the beaten track and driven on rough roads like dirt tracks.
Under the hood, the Huracan Sterrato uses the same 5.2-litre V10 engine as the Huracan Evo. The engine is capable of churning out 600 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 560 Nm. It is slightly less powerful compared to the likes of Huracan EVO AWD. The top speed of the Huracan Sterrato is 260 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds.