Lamborghini delivers first unit of Huracan Sterrato in India

Lamborghini has delivered the first units of the Huracan Sterrato supercar in India. The Italian supercar manufacturer had launched the Huracan Sterrato back in December last year at a price of around 4.61 crore. Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato has a limited production run of 1,499 units. Out of these only 15 units have been allocated to India and all of them are already sold out. It is the first supercar from the Italian brand which can be taken off the beaten track and driven on rough roads like dirt tracks.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on: 20 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato uses the same 5.2-litre V10 engine as the Huracan Evo.

Under the hood, the Huracan Sterrato uses the same 5.2-litre V10 engine as the Huracan Evo. The engine is capable of churning out 600 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 560 Nm. It is slightly less powerful compared to the likes of Huracan EVO AWD. The top speed of the Huracan Sterrato is 260 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds.

