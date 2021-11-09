Kia to unveil its flagship electric SUV EV9 on November 11: Know all details

Kia Motors is aiming to capture a large share in the global EV market over the next few years. The next step from the automaker in this goal will be a large electric SUV. This will be the flagship electric SUV of the South Korean auto major.

The all-electric SUV will be badged as EV9, scheduled to be unveiled on November 11.

In the meanwhile, Kia Motors has teased the upcoming electric SUV. The silhouette of the car indicates that it will come as a significantly bigger sibling of the existing Kia EV6. The Kia EV9 teaser image indicates that the SUV would come with a vibe identical to Kia Telluride.

The Kia EV9 electric SUV will be based on the Hyundai Group brand's dedicated EV architecture E-GMP. The auto manufacturer claims that it will come as a strong and bold SUV.

Details of the SUV is not known yet. However, the teaser image indicates that it would arrive with a flat face, identical to the other modern Kia cars. There would be LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, LED taillights. It would also get a clamshell bonnet, a flat roof and a roof spoiler at the rear.

Kia Motors has already announced earlier that will launch a total of seven electric vehicles based on the E-GMP architecture by 2027. These electric vehicles will be christened ranging between EV1 and EV9. Four of these electric vehicles will be crossover and SUVs, including the already introduced EV6.

Kia is yet to reveal the details of the powertrain of the EV9 electric SUV. It could come with an all-wheel-drive system. Expect it to get at least two electric motors each powering one axle. The EV6 currently gets a pair of the dual-motor layout. The EV6 generates 325 hp of power output. Expect the EV9 to belt out more power output. The E-GMP architecture is capable of 800V charging and it can accommodate rear and four-wheel-drive powertrains.