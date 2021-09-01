This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kia Seltos X Line top trim launched in India. Check price and other details here
Kia Seltos X Line top trim sits at the very top of the lineup and offers several key visual updates on the outside as well as in the cabin.
Kia
Seltos
X
Line
top
trim
was
officially
launched
in
India
on
Wednesday
morning
and
has
been
priced
at
₹17.79
lakh
(ex
showroom).
The
Seltos
X
Line
from
Kia
India
gets
several
notable
visual
updates
on
the
outside
as
well
as
in
the
cabin
to
help
it
renew
its
challenge
against
a
jam-packed
field
of
rivals
in
the
mid-size
SUV
space,
a
segment
which
has
Hyundai
Creta,
MG
Hector,
Tata
Harrier,
Skoda
Kushaq,
the
just-launched
Mahindra
XUV700
and
the
upcoming
Volkswagen
Tiguan.
Seltos was the first product from Kia in India back in 2019 and has managed to lay a solid foundation for the company here. Backed by a feature-packed cabin, stylish looks and a capable drive, Seltos SUV mounted a mammoth challenge to existing players but in recent times, has become a tad dated. It is to address this that the Seltos X Line is promising to woo and wow buyers once again. “With the introduction of top-of-the-line X Line trim, we want to offer an even more premium, exclusive product that will consolidate Seltos imagery leadership and premium positioning," said Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India.