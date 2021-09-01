Kia Seltos X Line top trim launched in India. Check price and other details here

Kia Seltos X Line top trim was officially launched in India on Wednesday morning and has been priced at ₹17.79 lakh (ex showroom). The Seltos X Line from Kia India gets several notable visual updates on the outside as well as in the cabin to help it renew its

challenge against a jam-packed field of rivals in the mid-size SUV space, a segment which has Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Skoda Kushaq, the just-launched Mahindra XUV700 and the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan.

Seltos was the first product from Kia in India back in 2019 and has managed to lay a solid foundation for the company here. Backed by a feature-packed cabin, stylish looks and a capable drive, Seltos SUV mounted a mammoth challenge to existing players but in recent times, has become a tad dated. It is to address this that the Seltos X Line is promising to woo and wow buyers once again. “With the introduction of top-of-the-line X Line trim, we want to offer an even more premium, exclusive product that will consolidate Seltos imagery leadership and premium positioning," said Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India.