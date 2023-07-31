Kia Seltos facelift SUV deliveries already underway

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kia India has already started delivering the 2023 Seltos SUV to customers, within days of launching the facelift model in the market. The vehicle has been priced from ₹10.89 lakh while price for the top-end X-Line trim goes up to ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is offered across multiple variants and through three broad trim lines - Tech Line, GT Line and X Line.
The updated model gets design updates, cabin upgrades, panoramic sunroof, feature enhancements, ADAS Level 2 technology and an all-new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The OEM has also introduced a new Olive Green shade on the vehicle. The demand for this particular model has been overwhelming, dealer sources told HT Auto.
In terms of cabin upgrades, the model gets rain-sensing auto wipers, wireless phone charging, eight-speaker Bose sound system, a new layout for the connected main and driver displays, rear window shade as standard, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable driver seat, new dual-pane panoramic sunroof, dual-zone auto climate control, among others.
Design updates include a larger tigernose grille and an all-new LED DRL signature design. The front bumper has grown in size too while there is a new four-point fog lights on either side. At the rear, there is an all-new LED tail light design and a stretched LED bar on the boot.
Apart from the new turbo engine, the latest iteration of Seltos continues to come with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor paired to a six-speed manual and an iVT gearbox. It also continues being offered with the 1.5-litre diesel motor that is paired to a six-speed iMT and a six-speed AT unit. The carmaker claims that the mileage on the facelift Seltos is up to 20.7 kmpl for the 1.5-litre Diesel iMT.
On the new 1.5-litre T-GDi petrol motor, there is around 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of torque. It comes with either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT unit. Mileage for this engine unit is claimed to be up to 17.9 kmpl.