Kia sales grow nearly 36% in February; over 76,000 Caren MPVs sold in one year

Kia India reported its sales for the month of February 2023 and the automaker registered a 35.8 per cent growth in volumes. The company sold 24,600 units in the domestic market in February this year as against 18,121 units during the same period in 2021. The Kia Seltos and Sonet were the manufacturer’s bestselling models, while the Carens MPV was a close third. In fact, the Kia Carens celebrated its first anniversary in February and the automaker sold 76,904 units in the first year of sales.

Kia India sold 9,836 units of the Sonet, followed by 8,012 units of the Seltos SUV. Despite being over three years old in the market, the Seltos continues to be a strong seller for the company while the Sonet manages to impress with its expansive lineup of engines and features. Meanwhile, Kia sold 6,248 units of the Carens last month, while the Carnival saw 504 units sold in February.

Commenting on the sales numbers, Hardeep Singh Brar - National Head, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, “With continued support from our esteemed customers, Kia has recorded another successful sales run in the month of February. Achieving 35.8% growth against the industry’s growth of 10% shows the love and confidence the Indian consumers have for the brand. Our continued efforts to delight customers reflect in our sales figures every month across our product offerings. Kia India is known for developing products that create benchmarks in their segment and the industry, and the Carens is another example. We developed Carens sighting the need gap in the family mover segment, making it exciting with striking design, practicality, and comfort along with fun to drive element.“

Kia India continues to be one of the top five automakers in the country

The Kia Carens brought some fun to the MPV segment with a premium cabin and styling look. The model manages to average nearly 6,000 units month-on-month, while it sold 62,756 units in sales during the 2022 calendar year. The Carens regularly ranked in the top 10 UVs to be sold in the year.

Since its debut in 2019, Kia has sold over 6.75 lakh cars in the domestic market while exporting over 1.9 lakh cars to 95 countries. The brand was quick to find its footing in India bringing products designed and developed keeping the interests of Indian customers in mind. The brand is currently one of the top five automakers and also commenced its electrification journey with the EV6 electric SUV last year. The automaker is likely to introduce the Seltos facelift later this year in a bid to keep the sales momentum going amidst new and updated launches.

