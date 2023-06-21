Kia pulls the plug on this popular car in India 

Kia has pulled the plug on the Carnival premium MPV in India. The model has been de-listed on the company’s website
Dealerships have also stopped accepting bookings for the Kia Carnival MPV
The Kia Carnival went on sale in 2020 and the panel MPV turned out to be quite popular despite its premium positioning
The Carnival Limousine was the most popular variant with the captain seats offering immense comfort with the aircraft style seating
The 2.2-litre diesel on the Kia Carnival was a peppy unit and was offered with only the automatic transmission
Although not a corner carver, the Kia Carnival was impressive at high speeds and an absolute mile muncher
Kia has not officially announced the replacement of the Carnival yet. The company did showcase the new-generation Carnival (codenamed KA4) at the 2023 Auto Expo
The new generation Carnival is longer, wider and taller than its predecessor. It’s also more luxurious and feature-packed than before
Kia is expected to bring the new-gen Carnival to the Indian market sometime next year