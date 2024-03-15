Kia Clavis spotted for the first time on Indian roads

Kia is one of the most successful four-wheeler manufacturers that entered the Indian market. The brand is now preparing to launch a new segment in India with a new car that will be called Clavis. It would sit between the Sonet and the Seltos . As of now, the launch timeline is not confirmed but it can be expected that the Kia Clavis will be unveiled by the end of 2024 while the launch can happen early next year.

The test mule was wrapped under heavy camouflage so that the major design elements were not revealed. However, we can make out that the SUV will have a boxy shape with long vertical LED Daytime Running Lamps. It seems like Clavis will measure around 4.2 metres in length and will come have a 5-seater configuration.

Few of the styling bits are similar to the Kia's flagship electric vehicle, the EV9. So, the rear tail lamps are placed vertically and it is expected that there will also be a rear wiper on offer. The SUV is also equipped with a set of roof rails which can be functional or only there for cosmetic purposes. The window area looks quite large and there is a new set of four-spoke alloy wheels.

Kia Clavis is expected to be offered with a petrol as well as an EV powertrain. There could be two engines on duty, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and Kia might have to choose between the 1.5-litre and 1.2-litre naturally aspirated units. There would also be a 1.5-litre diesel engine, Kia is one of the last manufacturers to still offer a diesel engine with its vehicles.

The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine puts out 118 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 172 Nm. The gearbox on duty will be a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The diesel engine will get a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

