Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Kia Clavis Spotted Ahead Of Launch, Could Debut In Late 2024

Kia Clavis spotted ahead of launch, could debut in late 2024

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Apr 2024, 08:52 AM
Follow us on:
  • 2024 Kia Clavis is expected to be offered with three engine options.
Kia Clavis is expected to share its platform with the Sonet. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/viral_carss_hyderabad)

After the success of the Sonet and Seltos, Kia is preparing to add a third SUV to its lineup. It will be called Clavis and Kia has started testing it on Indian roads. The new SUV was recently spotted and it is expected to be unveiled by the end of 2024 with the launch happening in early 2025. The Clavis is expected to start a new segment as it will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos.

The test mule was completely hidden under a thick layer of camouflage, keeping the key design features a secret. However, it's clear that the SUV will sport a square shape with tall vertical LED Daytime Running Lamps. The Clavis is estimated to be around 4.2 meters long and will offer seating for five.

Some design elements resemble Kia's flagship electric vehicle, the EV9 such as the rear tail lamps. Roof rails are present on the SUV but as of now, it is not known whether they are there for function or just for looks. The windows are generously sized so expect the cabin to be quite airy and not claustrophobic. On the sides, there will be a new set of four-spoke alloy wheels.

Also Read : Kia confirms EV9 to launch in 2024, to be its first three row EV in India

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Sonet
Engine Icon1493.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra XUV300
Engine Icon1497.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV300 2024
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Venue
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.94 - 13.48 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

The Kia Clavis is anticipated to come with both petrol and EV powertrains. Engine options may include a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine delivers 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic for petrol, and a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic for diesel. There should also be a naturally aspirated petrol engine on offer which will help in bringing the starting price of the Clavis down. It could either be the 1.5-litre unit from the Seltos or the 1.2-litre unit from the Sonet.

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2024, 08:52 AM IST
TAGS: Sonet Seltos sport clavis Kia
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS