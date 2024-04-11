Kia Clavis spotted ahead of launch, could debut in late 2024

After the success of the Sonet and Seltos, Kia is preparing to add a third SUV to its lineup. It will be called Clavis and Kia has started testing it on Indian roads. The new SUV was recently spotted and it is expected to be unveiled by the end of 2024 with the launch happening in early 2025. The Clavis is expected to start a new segment as it will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos.

The test mule was completely hidden under a thick layer of camouflage, keeping the key design features a secret. However, it's clear that the SUV will sport a square shape with tall vertical LED Daytime Running Lamps. The Clavis is estimated to be around 4.2 meters long and will offer seating for five.

Some design elements resemble Kia's flagship electric vehicle, the EV9 such as the rear tail lamps. Roof rails are present on the SUV but as of now, it is not known whether they are there for function or just for looks. The windows are generously sized so expect the cabin to be quite airy and not claustrophobic. On the sides, there will be a new set of four-spoke alloy wheels.

The Kia Clavis is anticipated to come with both petrol and EV powertrains. Engine options may include a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine delivers 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic for petrol, and a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic for diesel. There should also be a naturally aspirated petrol engine on offer which will help in bringing the starting price of the Clavis down. It could either be the 1.5-litre unit from the Seltos or the 1.2-litre unit from the Sonet.

