Kia Carens Receives Subtle Yet Significant Updates: Key Highlights

Kia Carens receives subtle yet significant updates: Key highlights

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Apr 2024, 09:17 AM
  • Kia Carens recently received a refreshing update with rejigged variants and the addition of new features.
Kia Carens recently received a refreshing update with rejigged variants and the addition of new features.

Kia updated its Carens MPV recently with rejigged variants and a host of new features. With these updates, the Kia Carens MPV now offers a better proposition to the customers with additional variant options available at different pricing slabs. The Kia Carens is currently available in 30 variants after the update. These subtle yet significant updates come refreshing the car, which sits in Kia India's lineup alongside the Seltos and Sonet SUVs.

The newly launched updated version of the Kia Carens MPV comes available with a new exterior colour and new trim options. The MPV is available in two different petrol and a single diesel engine options. The petrol engines are a naturally aspirated motor and a turbocharged unit. Transmission choices for the MPV include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed iMT, a seven-speed DCT, and a six-speed torque-converter (TC) automatic gearbox.

Here are the key highlights of the newly updated Kia Carens.

1New Prestige (O) trim

The Kia Carens has received two new trim options and one of them is the Prestige (O). This variant offers the choice of a six-seating or seven-seating layout. It comes packed with a wide range of features including LED DRL, positioning lamp, LED rear combination lamp, smart key with push-button start, a leather-wrapped gear knob, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, keyless entry, burglar alarm etc.

2New Prestige+ (O) trim

Besides the Prestige (O) trim, the Kia Carens now comes available in another fresh variant, christened as the Prestige+ (O). This variant now comes available in the seven-speed DCT and six-speed AT options. It also comes equipped with an LED map lamp, a room lamp, and a sunroof among a wide range of features.

3New exterior colour

Kia Carens has received a new exterior colour option with the recent update. It now comes available in a Pewter Olive paint theme, which is also available for other Kia cars in India, such as the Sonet and Seltos. With the addition of this new paint theme, Kia Carens is now available in eight different monotone and three-dual-tone exterior colour options.

4Diesel manual combination returns

Kia Carens used to have a diesel engine plus manual gearbox combination earlier, which was later discontinued. However. the recently updated version of the MPV comes with this combination again. The 1.5-litre diesel engine onboard the MPV is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

5X-Line gets more features

After the recent update, the range-topping X-Line variant of the Kia Carens MPV comes available in a seven-seater configuration. It gets features such as a dashcam and voice command enabled auto up and down function for all windows.

First Published Date: 16 Apr 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Similar Stories
