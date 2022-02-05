Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Cars Kia Carens India launch date announced. Check here

Kia Carens India launch date announced. Check here

Kia Carens made its first official debut in India back in December 2021. It is a three-row MPV that is expected to cost in the range of 14 to 18 lakh. 
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Feb 2022, 01:29 PM
Carens by Kia India will take the fight against the rivals such as the Hyundai Alcazar and the Tata Safari. 

Kia Carens will go on sale in the Indian market on February 15th, the company announced on Saturday. The three-row MPV made its official debut back in December 2021 and the company opened the order books for the new car in January. The car has also started arriving at the company dealerships ahead of the official launch.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 6.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Kia Carnival
2199 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 24.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

In January, Kia India commenced the production of the new Carens at the Anantapur manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The upcoming three-row MPV or Recreational Vehicle (RV) will take on the fight with the rivals such as Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari.

(Also Read: Top 10 SUVs sold in India in January: Tata threatens Hyundai's dominance)

Carens MPV will be launched in India with multiple powertrain and gearbox options. Under the hood, the car will pack a range of options including 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine, and 1.5-litre diesel engine. For transmission, there will be an option of a six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT, or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

(Also Read: Kia India exports more than one lakh Seltos and Sonet SUVs in 91 countries)

The key cabin features of Carens MPV will include LED headlamps, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. In addition, it will also be equipped with an electric sunroof, a one-touch electric tumble function for the second-row seats, a wireless charger, an air purifier, as well as roof-mounted aircon vents. For safety, the Carens MPV will use some industry-standard features such as a tyre pressure monitoring system, downhill brake control, six airbags, ABS, ESC, rear parking sensors, and disc brakes on all four wheels.

First Published Date: 05 Feb 2022, 01:14 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Carens Carens MPV 2021 Kia Carens 2022 Carens New Carens 2022 Kia Carens New Carens MPV
Related Stories
New Audi Q7 to Kia Carens: Upcoming car launches in India in February 2022
29 Jan 2022
Kia Carens production starts, first unit rolls out ahead of launch next month
31 Jan 2022
Kawasaki Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition launched in India
02 Feb 2022
Top 3 sedans sold in India in January: Maruti Dzire continues to rule
04 Feb 2022
Toyota Hilux bookings paused before India launch. Here's why
03 Feb 2022
KTM 125 Duke-based 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 revealed
04 Feb 2022
Tata Motors sells 3,000 units of Tigor & Tiago CNG in under a month since launch
02 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS