Karma electric coupe SUV revealed in patent images

Karma Automotive is gearing up to entre the highly lucrative SUV market with an electric coupe SUV that has been revealed in the latest set of patent images. Ever since its inception, Karma Automotive has been making low-slung luxury electric cars with sleek designs that are sold in 36 locations across the world, spearheaded by the flagship model Revero GT sedan.

However, with the new electric coupe SUV, the automaker is entering the mainstream of the automakers that eye to grab a chunk of the segment that has been highly in demand for more than half a decade in the global auto market.

Interestingly, the 15-year patent claim was filed on 29th April 2019 at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) by Karma Automotive. As the patent images have been revealed, they show a coupe-styled SUV, in line with the trend that has seen popularity in the last couple of years. As it seems, once launched, the SUV will sit above the Revero GT in the automaker’s product portfolio.

In terms of design, the coupe SUV gets a long hood and sleek headlamps giving a look like a blend between Maserati Levante and Porsche Cayenne Coupe. Moving to the back, there is a sleek LED bar connecting the two taillights. At the side profile, the crisp character lines, muscular alloy wheels are visible.

While there is no hint about the cabin of the upcoming coupe SUV, expect it to bear a host of features and a sleek luxurious design that is visible in other Karma models. Also, the powertrain details are not yet revealed by the automaker. Expect it to deliver an impressive range for sure, while there would be at least twin electric motors powering each axle and a large battery pack as well.

Interestingly, while Karma Automotive is vying for a coupe SUV, it is also reportedly working on a pickup truck. Besides that, extended range, the plug-in hybrid model could also arrive.