Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Jimny Holds Key In Maruti Suzuki's Aim To Become India's Largest Suv Manufacturer

Jimny holds key in Maruti Suzuki's plans to become India's largest SUV maker

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will finally hit the roads after the carmaker announced its price today. The five-door four-seater lifestyle SUV is the fourth compact SUV to be introduced by India's largest carmaker in the past 12 months. Barring the new generation Brezza, which launched in the summer of 2022, all three are brand new models from Maruti Suzuki. The sudden rush of SUVs from the carmaker only points to its ultimate target - become India's number one SUV manufacturer ending the dominance of Korean and Indian auto giants.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on: 07 Jun 2023, 14:45 PM
Follow us on:
Jimny is the fourth SUV in the compact segment to be launched by Maruti Suzuki in the past 12 months. Fronx was launched earlier this year while Grand Vitara made its debut in 2022.

Maruti Suzuki had earlier revealed its plans to go all-out in the battle of SUVs. The carmaker, which is mostly popular for its low-cost hatchbacks, now holds a significant share in the SUV segment too. Brezza, Grand Vitara and Fronx have already made their mark on the sales charts. Jimny, already with more than 30,000 bookings before the price announcement, hints at similar success. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The launch of Jimny marks an exhilarating milestone in our SUV portfolio and will play an important role in our goal of becoming the country’s largest SUV maker. We are delighted with the response it has received from both prospective customers and critics alike."

Maruti's Grand Vitara and Brezza are currently among the top 10 SUVs sold across India every month. The Fronx, launched in March, stormed into the top 10 list with 8,784 units sold in April. The three models contribute around 25,000 units every month on an average. If Jimny succeeds to pull in healthy sales figures, Maruti could threaten the likes of Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra and Tata Motors as India's largest SUV manufacturer.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
₹12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Force Motors Gurkha
₹13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Honda Hr-v
₹14 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Hector
₹14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV: First Drive Review

Maruti Jimny SUV has been launched at a starting price of 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two trims spread across six variants, the price of this SUV goes up to 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha as its main rivals in the lifestyle SUV segment.

First Published Date: 07 Jun 2023, 14:45 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS