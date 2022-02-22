Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Cars Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, with plug-in hybrid version, makes debut

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, with plug-in hybrid version, makes debut

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid model has been introduced in European markets with a petrol turbo engine couple with electric motor generating 380 hp.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Feb 2022, 12:37 PM
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is offered with a plug-in petrol hybrid powertrain that can generate output of 380 hp and 637 Nm of peak torque. 

Jeep has introduced the plug-in hybrid version of its flagship SUV Grand Cherokee in Europe. The 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe model has been introduced after the US-based carmaker launched the plug-in hybrid models like the Wrangler, Renegade and Compass SUVs.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid SUV has been introduced with a petrol turbo engine coupled with an electric motor.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Jeep Compass
1368 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 17.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev
Electric|Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 21.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 22.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc|Electric|Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Karoq
1498 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 24.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Together they can generate maximum output of 380 hp and 637 Nm of peak torque.

The fifth generation Jeep Grand Cherokee has a claimed mileage of more than 24 kms per litre. The five-seater SUV has the capability to travel around 40 kms only on electric power. The driver can choose between three electric driving modes. The battery has a capacity of 17 kWh. Jeep is offering the Grand Cherokee 4xe with three 4WD systems, which include Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II with electronic rear differential lock. It also offers five driving modes which include Auto, Snow, Sand/Mud, Rock, and Sport.

(Also see pics of Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe)

Jeep is also offering an ‘Exclusive Launch Edition’, which offers full equipment, a mode 3 cable for charging at public charging stations and other features. The Exclusive Launch Edition comes with standard features like the new level 2 active driver assistant, a new 25.4 centimeter head-up display, an exclusive screen for the front passenger and a new digital rear-view mirror. Other features include full LED headlights, night vision camera and a collision warning system.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe offers up to 277 mm of ground clearance and water wading capacity of up to 610 mm, which is about 100 mm more than its predecessor. There is also an easy entry/exit feature that reduces the vehicle's ground clearance to make it easier to get on and off the road.

The Grand Cherokee offers 567 litres of boot space, up by 72 litres from the outgoing model. The new-look interior gives it a more modern look with horizontal trim on the dashboard with contrasting wood and leather trim. There is also LED ambient lighting, quilted leather with double diamond stitching. The new dashboard houses Jeep's new UConnect 5 infotainment system as the Grand Cherokee is equipped with more technology than ever.

The digital instrument cluster is joined by a centre screen with a new infotainment system including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless connectivity, over-the-air map updates, 4G hotspot for eight devices and Amazon Alexa integration.

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2022, 12:37 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep Jeep Grand Cherokee Grand Cherokee Jeep Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee 4xe Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
Related Stories
Audi A8 facelift sedan debuts with plug-in hybrid powertrain with 571 hp
17 Feb 2022
Next-gen Ford Ranger Raptor breaks cover with new 284bhp V6 heart
22 Feb 2022
Newly launched Aston Martin DBX707 SUV to enter full production soon
22 Feb 2022
India-bound KTM 390 Adventure with 21-inch front spoke wheel spotted
19 Feb 2022
2022 Jeep Meridian SUV features teased ahead of launch
22 Feb 2022
New Jeep Compass Trailhawk officially teased ahead of launch
18 Feb 2022
BMW MINI Brick Lane Edition is a new addition to limited range portfolio
20 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS