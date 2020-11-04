Jaguar opens booking for I-PACE electric SUV in India

Jaguar Land Rover India has opened bookings of its all-electric SUV I-PACE today. The SUV is likely to be launched in India some time early next year, and the deliveries of I-PACE will begin from March, 2021.

Jaguar Land Rover's country head recently confirmed that the company is planning on launching its battery-powered SUV in India in early 2021. Earlier this year, the automaker also revealed the updated 2021 version of the battery powered SUV which comes with a new fast, intuitive infotainment system and quicker charging capability. The I-Pace now features a three phase AC home charging and even more driver-focused technology.

The I-PACE SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds. The I-PACE electric SUV is fitted with a 90 kWh Lithium-ion battery that delivers 400 PS from its two electric motors. The battery comes with an 8 years or 1,60,000 km warranty. The I-PACE owners will get complimentary 5 years service package, 5 years Jaguar Roadside Assistance as well as a 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger. The I-PACE will be offered in three variants that include S, SE, and HSE.

The exterior design is enhanced with a new Atlas Grey grille tip finish and customers benefit from an enhanced paint palette, new range of wheels, and a luxurious new Bright Pack option, available on all models in the I-Pace range.

Jaguar I-PACE EV is set to become the second EV offering in the luxury segment in India.

Inside, the cabin air ionisation now features PM2.5 filtration to capture ultrafine airborne particles and allergens. The I-Pace can even filter its cabin air before a journey begins.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “We are extremely thrilled to commence our electric journey in the Indian market with the introduction of the Jaguar I-PACE. While focusing on the company’s vision of creating a sustainable future, we are committed to the introduction of electrified vehicles across the Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio."

Since its debut, the Jaguar I-PACE has won several accolades and over 80 global awards, including the 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, and World Green Car. It was the first car ever to win all three World Car titles simultaneously, making the I-PACE a true global EV icon.