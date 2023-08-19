Jaguar F-Pace SUV and F-Type get more expensive in India. Check out new prices

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Jaguar India has silently increased prices on the F-Pace SUV and F-Type sports coupe by up to ₹1.85 lakh. The Jaguar F-Pace is now priced at ₹78.46 lakh, while the Jaguar F-Type lineup starts from ₹1 crore onwards. All prices are ex-showroom India. Jaguar retails three models in India - F-Pace, F-Type and the I-Pace electric SUV.
The Jaguar F-Pace is the brand’s luxury mid-size SUV and is available in the single S R-Dynamic variant with both petrol and diesel engine options. Power comes from the 2.0-litre petrol engine tuned for 247 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque, while the 2.0-litre diesel develops 201 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque. Both units are paired with an 8-speed gearbox.
The Jaguar F-Pace was updated in 2021 and received comprehensive changes including a nip and tuck to the exterior, a bigger screen, redesigned dashboard, brighter seat upholstery and more. The F-Pace competes against the competing against the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Lexus RX 350h, and more in the segment.
On the other hand, the Jaguar F-Type is now priced from ₹1 crore onwards for the 2.0-litre Coupe R-Dynamic variant, followed by the 5.0-litre V8 Coupe R-Dynamic variant priced at 1.46 crore, whereas the R-Dynamic V8 Convertible is priced at ₹1.56 crore. All prices are ex-showroom India. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol develops 296 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, while the 5.0-litre V8 churns out 444 bhp and 580 Nm of peak torque.
The F-Type is the last of the old-school coupe body styles to come from Jaguar as the company moves towards electrification. The two-door offering is heading towards the end of its lifecycle. Instead, Jaguar will bring an all-electric four-door GT based on the new JEA platform. The F-Pace won’t get another generation either as part of the automaker’s electrification plans.