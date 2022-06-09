India-bound Hyundai Creta N Line announced 

Hyundai Creta N Line SUV has been officially revealed for the international market. The new SUV comes out as a sportier iteration of the much popular Creta compact SUV which has been leading sales in its segment ever since its introduction. The Creta N Line is also likely to be launched in India after its debut in the international market.

The new Creta N Line sports unique styling touches inside out along with minor mechanical updates in line with the existing Hyundai N Line models present in the world market. The front profile of the SUV now comes with a much taller front bumper. The air-intake also seems to have grown bigger and the car now also houses remodeled triangular fog lamp housings. The front grille now also features inserts with dark chrome treatment as found in Tucson. The new Creta N line also comes with prominent Hyundai N Line badging over the grille, while the headlamp units have been carried over as is.

(Also Read: Hyundai to pilot self-drive car through Seoul's most congested areas)

Other prominent styling upgrades include the use of new N Line badging on the front fender. There is also all-new design for the 17-inch alloy wheels, which is further complemented with side skirts and darkened bits on the window line. The rear section sports a different bumper with prominent N Line signature design bits, a faux diffuser and twin exhaust tips. Inside the cabin sits new N Line badging on the car's seats, red stitching on the upholstery, N Line themed gear knob and steering wheel, among other changes.

The car derives its power from a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine which has been rated to deliver 120 hp of power. For the record, the same powertrain also serves as the entry-level engine in many overseas markets like South America.

It will be safe to assume that Hyundai could possibly bring the car to the Indian market sometime in 2023.

First Published Date: