India-bound 2024 Renault Duster official images revealed

Renault has revealed the 2024 Duster in the global market and it will be coming to the Indian market by the end of this year. In terms of design, it is almost identical to the Dacia Duster but gets few subtle changes in terms of logos and brandings. As of now, the powertrain options for India are not clear. In the global market, the 2024 Duster gets three engine options.

There is a 1.6-litre petrol engine that comes with two electric motors and an automatic gearbox. The total power output stands at 140 bhp while the torque output is 148 Nm. Renault is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 24.5 kmpl. The battery pack on offer is a 1.2 kWh unit that can be charged using brake regeneration. Moreover, the engine always starts on electric power.

Then there is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine with a 48V electric motor that runs on Miller cycle. The electric motor helps the combustion engine when the car starts or accelerates and this also helps in reducing average consumption. The regenerative braking system charges the 0.8 kWh battery. This powertrain will be offered with a 6-speed gearbox in the 4x2 and 4x4 versions.

Also Read : 2024 Renault Duster makes global debut with 4x4 and hybrid powertrain

Finally, there is the LPG option which runs on petrol as well. There are two tanks, one for petrol while the other one is for LPG. Both have a capacity of 50 litres. There is a button placed on the dashboard that changes the fuel type. It is expected that this engine won't make it to the Indian market.

The 2024 Duster is based on CMF-B platform which is a flexible platform that was first used on the latest Sandero and Logan models, then on Jogger. The new platform has helped in increasing space for the passengers, and luggage and has also helped in electrification of the SUV.

First Published Date: