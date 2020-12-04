Iconic Lamborghini Diablo is 30 years young and still looks radical as ever

Lamborghini Diablo caught the imagination of the entire world when it was first showcased as a performance-oriented super sports car. Such was the radical design of the Diablo - far, far ahead of its times - that it would continue to turn heads even today if seen and heard rumbling down motorways. At 30 years young, this speed demon with stunning style quotient remains quite a maverick.

Lamborghini Diablo officially hit markets in January of 1990 and was the fatest production car in the world at the time of its launch. With a top speed of 325 kmph, the sports car made ample use of its 12-cylinder 5.7-litre engine which helped it to develop 485 hp of max power and 580 Nm of peak torque. And notably, it was for the enthusiasts who had the skill because up until 1993, it had zero electronic driving aids or even power steering.

It was in 1993 that Lamborghini brought in Diablo VT, the first Lamborghini Granturismo to be equipped with four-wheel drive, which also brought a series of mechanical improvements and stylistic changes also to be soon adopted on the two-wheel drive version.

Lamborghini Diablo's stellar looks ensured it was also seen in several movie acts.

In 1999, following the purchase of Automobili Lamborghini by the Audi Group, there was the unveiling of the Diablo SV 'restyling' designed by Luc Donckerwolke, Lamborghini's first in-house designer.

Diablo Model Timeline Units Diablo 1990-1998 873 Diablo VT 1993-1998 529 Diablo SE 1993-1994 157 Diablo SV 1995-1999 346 Diablo VT Roadster 1995-1998 468 Diablo SVR 1996 34 Diablo GTR 1999-2000 32 Diablo 6.0 2000-2001 337 Diablo 6.0 SE 2001 44 Diablo GT 1999-2000 83

And while the sheer and audacious power of this sports car was what it was also lauded for, it was in its looks that the real magic was at. A low profile with chiseled cuts, the Diablo was seen as a piece of art by fans and experts alike. Little wonder then that the Diablo was even featured in several movies.

Because even the best of things have to come to an end, so it was with the Diablo too. The most-produced Lamborghini ever with 2,903 units in all, Diablo would make way for the Murciélago model in 2001. And yet, at 30, its rich legacy lives on.